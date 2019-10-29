Fan chows down on bag of spaghetti and meatballs during football game

Jacksonville, Florida (WPVI) -- All eyes were on a hungry football fan who brought his own bag of spaghetti and meatballs into TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday.Footage posted to Instagram by Kyle Everett shows the fan, wearing a bandanna, rain poncho, and shorts, carefully eat spaghetti and meatballs from a plastic bag with a fork - much to the amusement of some surrounding fans.The fan's homemade meal wasn't the only exciting thing to happen at the TIAA Bank Stadium, as Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew threw three touchdowns to help the Jaguars beat the New York Jets 29 - 15.