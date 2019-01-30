Fan finds golden ticket, wins Eagles season tickets

With so much time and so little to do...Wait a minute. Strike that. Reverse it.With so much to do and so little time, it's not easy for Eagles fans to make it to every game.But Heather Berman will be there.She'll be at Lincoln Financial Field next season to see every touchdown, hear every 'E-A-G-L-E-S' chant, and witness every Eagles win.That's because Berman was the grand prize winner of Goldenberg's Peanut Chews "Golden Eagles Ticket" contest.The "Golden Eagles Ticket" promotion, launched in September by Bethlehem-based Peanut Chews, awarded two 2019 Eagles regular-season tickets to one lucky fan who found the coveted golden ticket hidden inside a specially marked King Size Peanut Chews bar.Swoop and Wally, the Wawa mascot, were on hand Tuesday as the lifelong Eagles fan was surprised with the season tickets.The big reveal occurred at the Cherry Hill Wawa where Berman purchased the winning candy bar.Peanut Chews says in addition to the grand prize, 10 silver tickets were hidden within the limited-edition King Size bars for a chance to receive autographed Eagles merchandise.Now, Berman gets to celebrate.Because don't forget what happened to the Eagles fan who suddenly got everything she always wanted.She lived happily ever after.-----