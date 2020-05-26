Golf is back ... but with these changes

Pinecrest Country Club in Lansdale is just one of the hundreds of golf courses to reopen across the Delaware Valley.Golf courses were one of the first businesses to get back to work as the COVID-19 cases began to dip in the region.Whether you are an avid golfer or an occasional duffer golf is an opportunity to escape the house for a few hours of leisure.Courses had to maintain during the closure so the greens and fairways should look the same when you arrive but each course has rules to prevent spreading germs.Some of the safety precautions include one person per cart, limited tee times and holes plugged to prevent common touchpoints.101 Country Club Dr, Lansdale, PA 19