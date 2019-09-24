Happy 1st birthday, Gritty! Relive his greatest moments so far

It was one year ago that the Flyers introduced Gritty to fans and the world.
Yes, September 24, 2018. Just one year ago.
Gritty has declared his birthday "National Gritty Day" and expects gifts.
He posted a list of items to Twitter that he already has just to be helpful.
‘Twas the night before— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 23, 2019
National Gritty Day pic.twitter.com/ITrIgErcmd
Gritty made quite a memorable debut during his first game when he slipped while on the ice.
But he has been winning fans over ever since.
Including one of his first tweets to the Pittsburgh Penguins
Sleep with one eye open tonight, bird. pic.twitter.com/wLmGBa0Oyh— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 24, 2018
Or when he came in like a wrecking ball
🎵 @GrittyNHL came in like a Wrecking Ball 🎵— ESPN (@espn) October 9, 2018
(via @NBCSPhilly)pic.twitter.com/wliRCZ2Mqc
Or played in his first snowfall
Or every time he takes on young kids on the ice
Or when he met mini-Gritty
And how can we forget when he surprised a young fan with a Gritty-themed prosthetic leg.
Gritty was a big part of last year's 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Gritty has even won multiple awards:
A Webby
Sports Business Awards' Best in Sports Social Media
And Best Philadelphian by Philadelphia Magazine.
Who knows what this next year will have in store for Gritty and his fans!
Happy birthday, Gritty!