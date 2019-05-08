Harper smashes grand slam, Phillies' social mocks Smash Mouth

The team tweeted the highlight with the caption: "Hey now, you're a rock star, get the show on, get paid."
That is in reference to Smash Mouth song's "All Star" from the late '90s.
The rock band is from California, and has been bitter towards Bryce on social media for staying on the East Coast.
In tweets earlier this month, Smash Mouth told Harper, ""Yo Bryce.......told you not to go to Philly jackass! The @SFGiants fans NEVER boo their own players! You we're lead by $ only so swim in the sea of boos now! How much do you love your agent now?? Worth the taxes you avoided? How's that 45min drive to the stadium?lol @bryceharper3."
Harper and Phillies won in grand fashion with a 11-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.