Sports

Harper smashes grand slam, Phillies' social mocks Smash Mouth

EMBED <>More Videos

Phillies return shade to Smash Mouth: as seen on Action News at 4 a.m., May 8, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bryce Harper smashed a grand slam Tuesday night while the Phillies' social media account threw some shade at Smash Mouth.

The team tweeted the highlight with the caption: "Hey now, you're a rock star, get the show on, get paid."

That is in reference to Smash Mouth song's "All Star" from the late '90s.



The rock band is from California, and has been bitter towards Bryce on social media for staying on the East Coast.

In tweets earlier this month, Smash Mouth told Harper, ""Yo Bryce.......told you not to go to Philly jackass! The @SFGiants fans NEVER boo their own players! You we're lead by $ only so swim in the sea of boos now! How much do you love your agent now?? Worth the taxes you avoided? How's that 45min drive to the stadium?lol @bryceharper3."

Harper and Phillies won in grand fashion with a 11-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbryce harperaction news sportsphiladelphia philliesentertainment
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
141 live cats, 59 dead cats seized from Doylestown home
Accident closes Atlantic City Expressway eastbound
Delco school drops words 'God Bless America' due to complaint
Colorado school shooting: 1 student killed, 8 injured
Lawmaker apologizes after confrontation at Planned Parenthood
Police: Woman purchased car from dealership with fake check
Show More
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Not As Warm Today
Police: Naked man assaults 9-month-old baby in Atlantic City
Man shot in Southwest Philadelphia
Students who owe lunch money to get cold sandwiches
Butler after 76ers' 36-point loss: 'We laid an egg'
More TOP STORIES News