Hundreds of Eagles fans take over Atlanta bar ahead of Sunday Night Football

Fans are hoping quarterback Carson Wentz and the offense can get the scoring started early on this time around.
Desean Jackson played the Falcons three times in the last two years with the Buccaneers. They held him to 10.8 yard a catch and no touchdowns.
This town has turned green ahead of Sunday night's game- an Eagles takeover thanks to the Green Legion.
SEE ALSO: Doylestown-native Pink repping Philadelphia Eagles in Instagram post
Roughly 600 Birds fans flocked to the Hudson Grille in Downtown Atlanta.
The Action Cam was there as Falcons fans were in the minority.
The 1-0 Eagles take on the 0-1 Falcons at 8:20 p.m. tonight.
"WE'VE GOT SOME GREEN FOR YOU"— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) September 15, 2019
Eagles fans are taking over Atlanta. #FlyEaglesFly 🦅 pic.twitter.com/2RCipmyduC