Ron Jaworski previews the Week 16 game between the Eagles and Cowboys. Plus, Jalen Hurts' prospects as a franchise quarterback and NFL draft preview.

Carson Wentz's season-long struggles had Philadelphia Eagles fans begging to see backup Jalen Hurts.Now that Hurts is leading the attack and flourishing in that role, combined with a report that Wentz won't accept being a backup, the Wentz discussion has turned to trading the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft.Trading a franchise QB is always tough, so Ron Jaworski dropped by to explain all angles of the trade debate and why he thinks Wentz will in fact be on the roster in 2021.Check it out in the video above.What do you think the Birds should do with Wentz? Let us know in the poll below.