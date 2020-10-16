Three and Out

Ron Jaworski sees some 'Mike Quick' in Travis Fulgham, breaks down Ravens Week 6 matchup

Ron Jaworski breaks down the Birds' Week 6 matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are a disappointing 1-3-1 heading into Sunday's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, a game that has the Eagles as a touchdown underdog at home.

Fans will be back at the Linc in Week 6 and hoping to provide a spark, but the Birds face a tough test in the Ravens (3-2) led by reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.

Former Eagles QB and NFL analyst Ron Jaworski joined Ducis Rodgers to discuss the matchup and the rise of Travis Fulgham in this week's Three and Out.


Topics:

1st Down: Travis Fulgham's rise vs. Zach Ertz's production
2nd Down: Key Matchup: Stopping Lamar Jackson
3rd Down: How the Eagles pull of an upset (7-point underdog)
Jaws' Prediction: Ravens 28, Eagles 24
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphiaaction news sportsthree and outphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THREE AND OUT
Jaws on NFC East race, Eagles-Steelers, Birds MVP | Three and Out
Jaws' plan to fix Wentz, Eagles | Three and Out
Three and Out: Jaws on Wentz, potential stars in Week 3
Three and Out: Jaws' Eagles grade, biggest question and offseason prediction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, Biden go at it -- from a distance -- in town halls
Pa. second lady declines to press charges after racist attack
Biden's ABC News town hall: Fact-checking the presidential candidate's answers
Philadelphia police investigate multiple armed carjackings
Christie says he was wrong not to wear mask at White House
'We must be careful': Gov. Murphy discourages holiday gatherings amid COVID-19
Philly issues restaurant guidance for outdoor dining in cold weather
Show More
Couple to stand trial for assault over mask at Sesame Place
Philly Ghosts offers array of virtual tours to celebrate Halloween
Woman killed inside her Burlington home: Officials
'Being Black Wearing Blue' panel addresses police reform, systemic racism
Delaware County judge upholds Subaru Park vote event
More TOP STORIES News