Sports

Joel Embiid crashes Jeff Skversky's interview with Tobias Harris

Joel Embiid said he was just trying to live in the paint when he helped the Philadelphia 76ers take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Embiid put up 31 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks and two steals on Saturday. He played 32 minutes and was all over the court.

In fact, he was all over the locker room, too!

When Action News sports reporter Jeff Skversky was interviewing forward Tobias Harris after the game, Embiid had other plans.

"Can I get on the news?" Embiid asked, interrupting his teammate's response and positioning himself in front of the camera lens.

Embiid said the last time he was on the news was when he was going crazy for the Eagles' Super Bowl win.

Jeff reminded him, "What are you talking about? You're on the news every 10 seconds."

Once Joel Embiid left, Tobias and Jeff continued the interview - though they completely forgot what they were talking about.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnba playoffsaction news sportsjoel embiidphiladelphia 76ers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News