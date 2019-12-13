Legendary coach Speedy Morris to retire, battling Parkinson's disease

Speedy Morris' Resume:

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After more than a half-century, 52 years coaching basketball, Speedy Morris is retiring at the end of the season as head coach of St. Joseph's Preparatory School."I'm sad to leave, gonna miss it a lot. When you love something, it's hard to say goodbye, very tough," Morris said.The 77-year-old doesn't want to walk away but his four-year battle with Parkinson's Disease has taken its toll."It is a tough decision, can't do it anymore," Morris says recalling a recent story about how he almost was run over on the sidelines this week because the kids are too fast.Morris broke the news in an emotional meeting on Monday with the support of his close friend and former Temple Coach Fran Dunphy as well as his best player from LaSalle University, Lionel Simmons by his side.St. Joe's Prep captain Trevor Wall said, "it was emotional"Fellow team captain Chris Arizin says, "it was sad" as he talked about his career and the impact he had on players and schools.A peek in his office at Prep where he has spent the last 18 years, is a glimpse into his legendary career. Over 1,000 career wins, 14 championships in high school and college, 11 Hall of Fame inductions.Morris has the most wins in prep history and the most wins in La Salle University men's history, where he spent 15 seasons. He also has the top winning percentage in Roman Catholic history too."So many great memories," Morris said.Of all the accomplishments the Manayunk native is most proud of, helping shape the lives of kids.St. Joseph's Prep, 355-128 (18 seasons)Most wins in school history2 PCL championships2012 4A City Champions/4A PCL Champions2013 PIAA State SemifinalistLa Salle Univ. (men), 238-202 (15 seasons)Most wins in school history4 league championships4 NCAA Tournaments2 NIT TournamentsLa Salle Univ. (women), 43-17 (2 seasons)1 league championship1 NCAA TournamentPenn Charter, 41-14 (2 seasons)1 Inter-Ac ChampionshipRoman Catholic, 347-82 (14 seasons)6 PCL Championships8 Southern Division ChampionshipsBest Winning % of any coach in school history1,024 wins, 443 losses14 league/conference championships