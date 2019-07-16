Local basketball players return home with championship

The @UAassociation boys circuit concluded its fifth season over the weekend. Congratulations to the 17U and 16U teams that took home the 2019 #UAAFinals 🏆! Check out the highlights here: https://t.co/dUz1LBtNLt. pic.twitter.com/ckk6zVl5gt — Under Armour News (@UAnews) July 15, 2019

A group of local basketball players are making us Philly Proud.The Action Cam was there as they arrived at Philadelphia International Airport overnight.Philly Pride beat DC Premier to win their first Under Armour Association Championship in the 16 and under division.The fifth season of UAA wrapped up in Atlanta over the weekend.