Local basketball players return home with championship

A group of local basketball players are making us Philly Proud.

The Action Cam was there as they arrived at Philadelphia International Airport overnight.

Philly Pride beat DC Premier to win their first Under Armour Association Championship in the 16 and under division.



The fifth season of UAA wrapped up in Atlanta over the weekend.
