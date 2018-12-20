Manny Machado in Philadelphia to meet with Phillies

Here is Manny Machado Arriving in Philly and at Citizens Bank Park to meet with the Phillies!!!! @6abc #MannyMachado#Philliespic.twitter.com/t0fdyX8uFP — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 20, 2018

Manny Machado in a Phillies hat and jersey! @Phillies giving Machado and his wife a warm welcome today on his free agent visit! @6abc #MannyMachado #Phillies pic.twitter.com/oaHfmhAB6L — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 20, 2018

He's one of the most-wanted free agents in Major League Baseball and he has arrived in Philadelphia.Manny Machado pulled up to Citizens Bank Park Thursday afternoon to meet with the Phillies.He was greeted at the front door by Phillies general manager Matt Klentak and manager Gabe KaplerMachado's free agency tour started on Monday when he visited the Chicago White Sox.He then met with the Yankees on Wednesday in New York.The four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glover is hoping to sign a contract worth more than $300-million.On Phanavision, the Phillies gave Machado a preview of what he would look like in one of their jerseys.------