PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Manny Machado in Philadelphia to meet with Phillies

Manny Machado visits Phillies. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at Noon on December 20, 2018.

He's one of the most-wanted free agents in Major League Baseball and he has arrived in Philadelphia.

Manny Machado pulled up to Citizens Bank Park Thursday afternoon to meet with the Phillies.


He was greeted at the front door by Phillies general manager Matt Klentak and manager Gabe Kapler

Machado's free agency tour started on Monday when he visited the Chicago White Sox.

He then met with the Yankees on Wednesday in New York.

The four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glover is hoping to sign a contract worth more than $300-million.

On Phanavision, the Phillies gave Machado a preview of what he would look like in one of their jerseys.



