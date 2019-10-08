Marching band doesn't miss a beat when sprinklers interrupt performance

The band had just started playing when three huge sprinklers in the middle of the football field turned on, shooting water at the musicians and dancing color guard, according to CNN.
Cell phone video showed the students continue their routine as if nothing had happened, while the crowd reacted with shock and laughter.
Parents on the Corona del Sol Facebook group wrote comments about the performance, praising the students. One parent wrote: "That is true dedication and mental toughness."