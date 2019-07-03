Sports

Boban Marjanovic, T.J. McConnell leaving 76ers, sources tell ESPN

LEFT: (Boban Marjanovic: AP Photo/Matt Rourke) RIGHT: (T.J. McConnell: AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

PHILADELPHIA -- Free agent point guard T.J. McConnell and free-agent center Boban Marjanovic will both be leaving the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN.

McConnell has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal to sign with the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell ESPN.

McConnell, 27 leaves the Philadelphia 76ers after surviving the purge of the original Process, and turning an opportunity as an undrafted rookie into four seasons as a backup -- and occasionally starting -- point guard.

Boban Marjanović big debut on the big screen
At 7-foot 3-inches with a size 20 shoe, Sixers center Boban Marjanovic is always larger than life. So imagine what he looks like up on the big screen?


Sources also say Marjanovic has agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

The 7-foot-3, 290-pound Marjanovic averaged 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game for the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers last season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphiladelphia 76ers
Copyright © 2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in murder of Camden City Council president's grandson
Domestic violence charges dropped against Odubel Herrera
Temporary manager placed at Hahnemann as closure looms
800-pound shark continues trip up New Jersey coast
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
City of Philadelphia issues road closures for July 4 festivities
Facebook, Instagram images not loading for many users
Show More
Rat meat seized by US customs agents at O'Hare
Act of revenge? Woman arrested after leaving $5,000 tip at cafe
Mike Trout, Angels try to get handle on raw emotion after Skaggs death
Video shows group of men attack driver in Center City
Heavy storms leave power out and trees down
More TOP STORIES News