Boban Marjanovic, T.J. McConnell leaving 76ers, sources tell ESPN

McConnell has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal to sign with the Indiana Pacers, league sources tell ESPN.
McConnell, 27 leaves the Philadelphia 76ers after surviving the purge of the original Process, and turning an opportunity as an undrafted rookie into four seasons as a backup -- and occasionally starting -- point guard.
Sources also say Marjanovic has agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
The 7-foot-3, 290-pound Marjanovic averaged 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game for the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers last season.