Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid just added a new member to his family.He posted a picture Monday night of his new puppy.The Goldendoodle puppy is named Klaus Hinkie de Paula Embiid.So what's up with the name?According to the puppy's official Instagram account: Klaus is after a character on Embiid and his girlfriend's favorite show, 'The Vampire Diaries.'Hinkie is in honor of former 76ers general manager Sam Hinkie.And de Paula is a nod to Embiid's girlfriend, model Anne de Paula.Klaus is already balling, with his own "furrari" bed.