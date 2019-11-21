Eagles look to pull of upset Seahawks at the Linc

EXPERT PICK MATCHUPS

OTHER WEEK 12 GAMES

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Seattle Seahawks as they look to get back in the NFC East title mix. Ducis Edwards and Tamala Edwards make their predictions for this weekend's games.Seattle Seahawks (8-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-5) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)Eagles -249The Seahawks are coming off of a bye week and riding a three-game winning streak.Dallas Cowboys (6-4) at New England Patriots (9-1) Sunday at 4:25pm (FOX)Patriots -6.546New England has won the past five matchups by a combined score of 123-55.Green Bay Packers (8-2) at San Francisco 49ers (9-1) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)49ers -345.5The winner of this game will seize control of the No. 1 seed in thr NFC playoffs.Indianapolis Colts (6-4) at Houston Texans (6-4) Thursday at 8:20pm (FOX)Texans -4;46.5Denver Broncos (3-7) at Buffalo Bills (7-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)Bills -5;36.5New York Giants (2-8) at Chicago Bears (4-6) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)OFFOFFPittsburgh Steelers (5-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-10) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)Steelers -6;39.5Miami Dolphins (2-8) at Cleveland Browns (4-6) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)Browns -11;44.5Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7) at Atlanta Falcons (3-7) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)Falcons -4;52.5Carolina Panthers (5-5) at New Orleans Saints (8-2) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)Saints -9.5;47Detroit Lions (3-6-1) at Washington Redskins (1-9) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)Lions -2.5;41.5Oakland Raiders (6-4) at New York Jets (3-7) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)Raiders -3.5;47Jacksonville Jaguars (4-6) at Tennessee Titans (5-5) Sunday at 4:05pm (CBS)Titans -3;41.5Baltimore Ravens (8-2) at Los Angeles Rams (6-4) Monday at 8:15pm (ESPN)OFFOFF