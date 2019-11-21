Sports

Eagles look to pull of upset Seahawks at the Linc

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Seattle Seahawks as they look to get back in the NFC East title mix. Ducis Edwards and Tamala Edwards make their predictions for this weekend's games.

EXPERT PICK MATCHUPS

Seattle Seahawks (8-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-5) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Eagles -2
Over/Under: 49
Matchup Note: The Seahawks are coming off of a bye week and riding a three-game winning streak.

Dallas Cowboys (6-4) at New England Patriots (9-1) Sunday at 4:25pm (FOX)
Line: Patriots -6.5
Over/Under: 46
Matchup Note: New England has won the past five matchups by a combined score of 123-55.

Green Bay Packers (8-2) at San Francisco 49ers (9-1) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)
Line: 49ers -3
Over/Under: 45.5
Matchup Note: The winner of this game will seize control of the No. 1 seed in thr NFC playoffs.

OTHER WEEK 12 GAMES



SUNDAY
Indianapolis Colts (6-4) at Houston Texans (6-4) Thursday at 8:20pm (FOX)
Line: Texans -4; Over/Under: 46.5

Denver Broncos (3-7) at Buffalo Bills (7-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Bills -5; Over/Under: 36.5

New York Giants (2-8) at Chicago Bears (4-6) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: OFF Over/Under: OFF

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-10) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Steelers -6; Over/Under: 39.5

Miami Dolphins (2-8) at Cleveland Browns (4-6) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Browns -11; Over/Under: 44.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7) at Atlanta Falcons (3-7) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)

Line: Falcons -4; Over/Under: 52.5

Carolina Panthers (5-5) at New Orleans Saints (8-2) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Saints -9.5; Over/Under: 47

Detroit Lions (3-6-1) at Washington Redskins (1-9) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Lions -2.5; Over/Under: 41.5

Oakland Raiders (6-4) at New York Jets (3-7) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Raiders -3.5; Over/Under: 47

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-6) at Tennessee Titans (5-5) Sunday at 4:05pm (CBS)
Line: Titans -3; Over/Under: 41.5

MONDAY
Baltimore Ravens (8-2) at Los Angeles Rams (6-4) Monday at 8:15pm (ESPN)
Line: OFF Over/Under: OFF
