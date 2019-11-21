Eagles look to pull of upset Seahawks at the Linc

EXPERT PICK MATCHUPSSeattle Seahawks (8-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-5) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Eagles -2
Over/Under: 49
Matchup Note: The Seahawks are coming off of a bye week and riding a three-game winning streak.
Dallas Cowboys (6-4) at New England Patriots (9-1) Sunday at 4:25pm (FOX)
Line: Patriots -6.5
Over/Under: 46
Matchup Note: New England has won the past five matchups by a combined score of 123-55.
Green Bay Packers (8-2) at San Francisco 49ers (9-1) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)
Line: 49ers -3
Over/Under: 45.5
Matchup Note: The winner of this game will seize control of the No. 1 seed in thr NFC playoffs.
OTHER WEEK 12 GAMES
SUNDAY
Indianapolis Colts (6-4) at Houston Texans (6-4) Thursday at 8:20pm (FOX)
Line: Texans -4; Over/Under: 46.5
Denver Broncos (3-7) at Buffalo Bills (7-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Bills -5; Over/Under: 36.5
New York Giants (2-8) at Chicago Bears (4-6) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: OFF Over/Under: OFF
Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-10) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Steelers -6; Over/Under: 39.5
Miami Dolphins (2-8) at Cleveland Browns (4-6) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Browns -11; Over/Under: 44.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7) at Atlanta Falcons (3-7) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Falcons -4; Over/Under: 52.5
Carolina Panthers (5-5) at New Orleans Saints (8-2) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Saints -9.5; Over/Under: 47
Detroit Lions (3-6-1) at Washington Redskins (1-9) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Lions -2.5; Over/Under: 41.5
Oakland Raiders (6-4) at New York Jets (3-7) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Raiders -3.5; Over/Under: 47
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-6) at Tennessee Titans (5-5) Sunday at 4:05pm (CBS)
Line: Titans -3; Over/Under: 41.5
MONDAY
Baltimore Ravens (8-2) at Los Angeles Rams (6-4) Monday at 8:15pm (ESPN)
Line: OFF Over/Under: OFF