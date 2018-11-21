NFL EXPERT PICKS

NFL Expert Picks: Eagles go for the sweep of the Giants

Ducis is flying solo as he predicts the scores of Giants-Eagles and Redskins-Cowboys.

Week 12 could start clearing up the mess that is the 2018 NFC East ... or further complicate the standings. Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers flies solo as he predicts the winning scores of Giants-Eagles and Redskins-Cowboys.

Week 12 NFC East Matchups
Giants at Eagles, 1 p.m.
Redskins at Cowboys, Thurs., 4:30 p.m.

