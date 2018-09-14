PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It was funny when it happened to New England Patriots fans, but not so much this time.
Earlier this month, Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl cups began appearing at Dunkin' Donuts locations near Boston - the heart of New England Patriots country.
Dan Minkle of Minkle Boys Catering posted a photo of one of the cups he purchased at a Dunkin' Donuts in the town of Wareham. The photo went viral being shared and reposted by many including radio stations.
At the time, 6abc Action News reached out to Dunkin' Donuts about the mix-up. They said, "We appreciate our loyal customers for bringing this to our attention, and we are taking steps to ensure all of our local stores are stocked with the correct cups."
But the story does not end there.
On Thursday, Action News viewer Joan Clayton sent sports anchor Jamie Apody a photo of one of the cups with the Patriots logo. The only issue - it was purchased by her daughter Nicole at the Dunkin' Donuts at 36th and Market streets in Philadelphia!
"Why is Philly Dunkin' Donuts selling their coffee in these cups? Is it a payback for our cups showing up in their stores a couple of weeks ago?" Joan asked on Facebook.
Jamie tweeted the photo to Dunkin' Philly, the Twitter account for Philadelphia area Dunkin' Donuts stores, "Alright @DunkinPhilly what on EARTH is up with THIS CUP being served at 36th and Market huh?!?!? Just WRONG! #Eagles fans want answers!"
The Dunkin' Philly account replied Friday with the previous statement - adding a #FlyEaglesFly.
We appreciate our loyal customers for bringing this to our attention! We are taking steps to ensure all of our local stores are stocked with the correct cups. #FlyEaglesFly— Dunkin' Philly (@DunkinPhilly) September 14, 2018
The main Dunkin' Donuts account also issued a response, "Thank you for making us aware. We have notified the appropriate teams."
Thank you for making us aware. We have notified the appropriate teams.— Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) September 14, 2018
Action News has reached out to Dunkin' Donuts for further clarification. They said, ""Dunkin' Donuts is a proud supporter of several football teams, and due to an error at our distribution center, a small number of cups with team logos were shipped to markets incorrectly. We have taken steps to ensure all of our local restaurants are stocked with the correct cups and to prevent future errors. We appreciate our loyal customers for throwing the penalty flag on us and bringing this situation to our attention."
After Jamie's tweet, Action News viewers chimed in - including Madelyn Vasquez who found the correct 'World Champions' Eagles cup being sold at the same location.
"They fixed it," Vasquez tweeted to Jamie.
They fixed it. I got this one today at 36th and market. pic.twitter.com/zQSH0Slpub— Madelyn Vasquez (@MaddieVas1701) September 14, 2018
Dunkin' Philly responded on Twitter, "See, we [love] our Eagles!"
See, we 💙 our Eagles! #FlyEaglesFly— Dunkin' Philly (@DunkinPhilly) September 14, 2018
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps