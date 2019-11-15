Penn women's volleyball season canceled over 'vulgar' posters

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The University of Pennsylvania's athletic department has canceled the remainder of their women's volleyball season.
The decision came after the school said "vulgar, offensive, and disrespectful posters" were found in the team's locker room.
The team had been scheduled to play their last two matches this weekend at Yale and Brown.
Penn's athletic director, Dr. M. Grace Calhoun, released a statement that read, "The behavior exhibited by our women's volleyball student-athletes is simply unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We expect our student-athletes to represent the University of Pennsylvania in a first-class and respectful manner at all times, and in this case, our women's volleyball student-athletes did not meet that standard. We have reviewed the matter with the appropriate University partners and will determine additional steps in the coming days and weeks."
The student-run paper, The Daily Pennsylvanian, reported that it has been a turbulent year for the program with several players quitting and eight players filing formal grievances against the coach citing a team-wide decline in mental health.
The athletic department did not go into detail about the subject matter of the posters.
