Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffers calf injury

#BREAKING Dallas Goedert left the field during warmups with the trainers after suffering some sort of injury. He walked off on his own. #Eagles#PHIvsATL @6abc— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) September 15, 2019
They announced the innactives and he wasn’t a late innactive. He IS on the sideline, in uniform, at the moment not wearing his helmet and holding his shoulder pads so 🤷♀️ https://t.co/JOe0IoLtyQ— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) September 16, 2019
The Eagles confirm Goedert suffered an injury to his calf and is questionable to play in Sunday night's game.