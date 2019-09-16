Sports

Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffers calf injury

(AP Photo/Michael Perez)

ATLANTA, Georgia (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a calf injury before Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.





6abc's Jamie Apody says Goedert left the field with trainers during warmups. He walked off the field on his own.

SEE ALSO: Hundreds of Eagles fans take over Atlanta bar ahead of Sunday Night Football

The Eagles confirm Goedert suffered an injury to his calf and is questionable to play in Sunday night's game.
