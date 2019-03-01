SPORTS

Phillies tickets sales soar after Bryce Harper announcement

Phillies tickets sales soar after Bryce Harper announcement. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on March 1, 2019.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Phillies tickets are selling fast thanks to the team's new acquisition.

Bryce Harper came along with a hefty price tag, $330 Million over 13 years, but will it pay off at the box office?

The Phillies have already seen a crazy spike in sales not even 24 hours after the Harper announcement.

Phillies box office sales have skyrocketed to more than 100,000 tickets in one day.

Fans were lining up at the Citizens Bank Ballpark box office throughout the day Friday. Some, like Jesse Roman, wanted to strike fast.

"As it gets later in the year, I'm sure there's gonna be a lot of sell outs in Philadelphia," said Roman.

In Clearwater, Florida on Friday, first baseman Rhys Hoskins said he's looking forward to a sell-out, energetic stadium.

"When you can't see an empty seat, can't see where anybody can stand, I don't want to hear about it anymore - I want to feel it" said Hoskins.

As of now, the only sold out game is opening day.

According to "SeatGeek" those re-sale tickets jumped in price overnight from about $95 to $150.
