Sports

Philly Flavor at Women's World Cup Soccer Parade in New York City

By
NEW YORK (WPVI) -- Only two women's sports teams have ever been honored with a parade down Broadway in New York City, and Delran, New Jersey's Carli Lloyd has been a part of them both.

The all-time leading goal scorer in women's World Cup history was treated like a hero as she, and her teammates, were honored for winning back-to-back World Cup championships.

In New York City they call the ride from Battery Park to City Hall down Broadway the "Canyon of Heroes," and the U.S. women's soccer team got a hero's welcome on Wednesday.

They were honored for winning a record fourth World Cup title on Sunday.

EMBED More News Videos

Carli Lloyd celebrates at parade with Eagles chant on July 10, 2019.



Lloyd was not afraid to show her love for her fans and the Philadelphia Eagles in New York City, chanting "Fly Eagles Fly!"

Lloyd was not the only one bringing some Philly flavor to New York City. There were also lots of fans from the Delaware Valley who wouldn't miss this for the world

The confetti is long gone but the memories will last a lifetime as the US women's national soccer team made history.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsworld cup
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former star QB turned police cadet now wanted for assault
Insurance adjusters allegedly stole $300K from homeowners
Homicide warrant issued for man, 80, in death of his wife
Hot dog rolls recalled due to choking hazard, plastic contamination
Woman charged after crash injures 2 teens near mall
Couples say they were targeted by thieves at Del. weddings
USWNT celebrates World Cup win in NYC with parade
Show More
Police: Driver surrenders in N.J. hit-and-run that killed teen
Hahnemann plans to transfer residency, fellowship programs to Tower Health
Police: Man barricades himself inside house after crashing stolen SUV
Cameron Boyce's family shares cause of death
Last living carver of Mount Rushmore celebrates 98th birthday
More TOP STORIES News