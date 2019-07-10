Philly Flavor at Women's World Cup Soccer Parade in New York City

The all-time leading goal scorer in women's World Cup history was treated like a hero as she, and her teammates, were honored for winning back-to-back World Cup championships.
In New York City they call the ride from Battery Park to City Hall down Broadway the "Canyon of Heroes," and the U.S. women's soccer team got a hero's welcome on Wednesday.
They were honored for winning a record fourth World Cup title on Sunday.
Lloyd was not afraid to show her love for her fans and the Philadelphia Eagles in New York City, chanting "Fly Eagles Fly!"
Lloyd was not the only one bringing some Philly flavor to New York City. There were also lots of fans from the Delaware Valley who wouldn't miss this for the world
The confetti is long gone but the memories will last a lifetime as the US women's national soccer team made history.