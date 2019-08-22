Philadelphia Eagles

Poll: Should Carson Wentz play tonight vs. Ravens?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during a joint NFL football practice with the the Baltimore Ravensin Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Carson Wentz has not hit the field in the last two preseason games.

Thursday night is the third exhibition game and still the question is - will Wentz make an appearance on the field against the Baltimore Ravens?

Our own Ducis Rogers is doubtful he will.

Twitter Poll: What do you think? Should Carson Wentz play in Thursday night's preseason game?


Should he not play, fans will see a veteran hit the field.

A retired Josh McCown was coaching his son's high school football team when he got a call from the Eagles and agreed to a $2-million, one-year contract with the team.

The Birds have had two backup quarterbacks injured in the preseason.

Rookie Clayton Thorson is the only healthy quarterback on the roster behind Wentz.

Wentz says he and McCown have gotten along great; Coach Doug Pederson says the 40-year-old can add a lot of knowledge and depth in the room.

"He's great. He's an awesome guy, obviously everyone knows all about him. He's learned a new offense every year now. You just see him quickly picking up things and being a kind of veteran voice in there," Wentz said.

"This team has had a lot of success recently and it's fun to watch successful guys work and how they approach their job and so I really enjoyed the last two days seeing that," McCown said.

Wentz missed part of the 2018 season due to an injury.

He hasn't had contact in 8 months.

Asked whether he'd be ready to play, Wentz says it's ultimately the coach's call - but he's ready.

Should he miss tonight's game and the fourth preseason game, he'll likely get his first hit September 8 against Washington.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphiladelphia eaglesbaltimore ravens
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
ESPN's Sal Paolantonio discusses Eagles v. Ravens matchup
Carli Lloyd drills 55-yard FG at Eagles practice
To play or not to play? That is the question for Carson
Eagles hold joint practice with Ravens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Camden Co. Police Department revises the use of force policy
Boy, 13, drowns after tragic accident involving friends at Folcroft Swim Club
Fmr. commissioner says he was not forced out, denies retribution allegations
Priest accused of stealing nearly $100K from Downingtown parish
Female Philly officers reach deal with city over feared retribution
2 hurt after gunman opens fire in Upper Darby
Man killed after shooting in Hunting Park
Show More
Residents on edge after machete attack on Bala Cynwyd trail
Center City's iconic I Goldberg Army & Navy closing
AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Tonight
Police: Online child predator arrested for trying to have sex with girl, 12
Free Library of Philadelphia taken over by protesters
More TOP STORIES News