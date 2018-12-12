PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Reports: Carson Wentz likely out for Sunday due to back injury, Nick Foles told to be ready to play

Reports: Wentz injured, expected not to play Sunday. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on December 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

There are new concerns about the health of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

ESPN reports the Eagles are concerned that Wentz will not play against the Rams on Sunday in Los Angeles due to a back injury.

Nick Foles has been told to be ready to play, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.



Sources also tell the NFL Network that Wentz is not expected to play on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport, National Insider for NFL Network, reports that based on the time of the year, "Wentz may not play again in 2018."



During a Wednesday morning press conference, the Eagles have only confirmed he would not practice today due to back soreness.

"Carson has a little bit of back soreness, a little tightness, so we're going to rest him today. Continue to evaluate him and make sure he's good. But we'll have more information on all these guys later in the week," head coach Doug Pederson said.

But NFL Network is saying he could be out for the rest of the season.

EMBED More News Videos

Fans, players reacts to Eagles OT loss to Cowboys. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on December 10, 2018.

