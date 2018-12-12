This Just In: The Eagles are concerned that QB Carson Wentz will not play Sunday due to a back injury. Nick Foles has been told to be ready to play, a source tells @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/94WdK1MmMC — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 12, 2018

#Eagles QB Carson Wentz, dealing with a back issue, is not expected to play this week, sources say. Depending on the result, given the time of year, Wentz may not play again in 2018. The team is still gathering info on his health. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4870903" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fans, players reacts to Eagles OT loss to Cowboys. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on December 10, 2018.

There are new concerns about the health of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.ESPN reports the Eagles are concerned that Wentz will not play against the Rams on Sunday in Los Angeles due to a back injury.Nick Foles has been told to be ready to play, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.Sources also tell the NFL Network that Wentz is not expected to play on Sunday.Ian Rapoport, National Insider for NFL Network, reports that based on the time of the year, "Wentz may not play again in 2018."During a Wednesday morning press conference, the Eagles have only confirmed he would not practice today due to back soreness."Carson has a little bit of back soreness, a little tightness, so we're going to rest him today. Continue to evaluate him and make sure he's good. But we'll have more information on all these guys later in the week," head coach Doug Pederson said.But NFL Network is saying he could be out for the rest of the season.