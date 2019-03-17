Sports

Selection Sunday: Villanova seeded No. 6, Temple seeded No. 11 in NCAA Tournament

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Let the madness begin --- it's Selection Sunday! Villanova, the defending national champs, will enter the tournament fresh off winning the Big East Title --- for a record 3rd straight season.

The Wildcats were seeded 6th in the South in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.



Nova will face Saint Mary's on Thursday.

Temple earned an 11th seed and will play Belmont on Tuesday. If they win, they will play again on Thursday.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
sports
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chester police investigating violent confrontation involving officer
Firefighters pull man from burning Roxborough home
Police searching for missing woman with autism
No Powerball winner; jackpot jumps to $550M
2 shot at alleged speakeasy in Frankford
Redskins troll Eagles on St. Patrick's Day
Police seek woman in relation to Nordstrom thefts
Show More
New details emerge about Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight's final moments
AccuWeather: Sunny And Cool
VIDEO: Driver crashes car into home, hangs out for hours after
Dad shot shielding young son during New Zealand mosque massacre
Did Biden slip and say he's running for president at Del. fundraiser?
More TOP STORIES News