Selection Sunday: Villanova seeded No. 6, Temple seeded No. 11 in NCAA Tournament

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Let the madness begin --- it's Selection Sunday! Villanova, the defending national champs, will enter the tournament fresh off winning the Big East Title --- for a record 3rd straight season.The Wildcats were seeded 6th in the South in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.Nova will face Saint Mary's on Thursday.Temple earned an 11th seed and will play Belmont on Tuesday. If they win, they will play again on Thursday.