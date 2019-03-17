Selection Sunday: Villanova seeded No. 6, Temple seeded No. 11 in NCAA Tournament

The Wildcats were seeded 6th in the South in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Nova will face Saint Mary's on Thursday.
Temple earned an 11th seed and will play Belmont on Tuesday. If they win, they will play again on Thursday.
Will play Belmont in a play in game Tuesday
If Temple wins they will face (6) Maryland Thursday in Jacksonville