Sources: Jimmy Butler deal is complete with Heat

Jimmy Butler deal is complete with Heat -- with Clippers added as a fourth-team in trade that also includes Philadelphia and Portland, league sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019
The Sixers get Miami's Josh Richardson in the deal, too. And ... Jimmy Butler gets his four-year, $142M max deal.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019
So the Clippers get a future first-round pick to take on Harkless, who is another starting level forward with significant playoff experience to surround -- potentially --- Kawhi Leonard.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019
Butler's time in Philadelphia was rocky but, ultimately, he proved exactly what the Sixers hoped he would be in the playoffs: the kind of closer the team believed it was lacking after a disappointing loss in five games to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2018. Ultimately, though, Philadelphia fell just short of beating the eventual champion Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals thanks to Kawhi Leonard's insane four-bounce buzzer-beater in Game 7.
Butler, who turns 30 in September, averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.9 steals in 65 combined games in Minnesota and Philadelphia this past season.