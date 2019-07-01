Sports

Sources: Jimmy Butler deal is complete with Heat

Jimmy Butler (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The trade deal involving Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat is now complete, sources tell Action News.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says the Clippers have been added as the fourth team in a trade that also includes Philadelphia and Portland.







Butler's time in Philadelphia was rocky but, ultimately, he proved exactly what the Sixers hoped he would be in the playoffs: the kind of closer the team believed it was lacking after a disappointing loss in five games to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2018. Ultimately, though, Philadelphia fell just short of beating the eventual champion Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals thanks to Kawhi Leonard's insane four-bounce buzzer-beater in Game 7.

Butler, who turns 30 in September, averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.9 steals in 65 combined games in Minnesota and Philadelphia this past season.
