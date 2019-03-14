The Eagles were busy in Week 1 of the offseason, bringing in Malik Jackson and DeSean Jackson and shipping Michael Bennett off to New England. Jeff Skversky takes stock of the moves to answer this week's Sports Flash poll question: Are the Eagles better after this week's offseason moves?
Stay up to date on all the Eagles' moves: Eagles offseason tracker
Chime in below with your opinion and comment on Facebook. The final results will be revealed during next week's Sports Flash.
