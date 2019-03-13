Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2019 offseason tracker

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia Eagles 2019 offseason moves: trades, free agent signings and losses (1 of 1)

DeSean Jackson arrives in Philadelphia. Jamie Apody has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 12, 2019.


The 2019 NFL calendar is underway and the Eagles have been busy resetting the roster. We've compiled the team's moves in one handy-dandy link with most recent moves at the top.

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
  • Eagles, left tackle Peters agree to new contract: Story

  • Philadelphia Eagles, Malik Jackson agree to 3-year contract:Story

  • Eagles, guard Isaac Seumalo agree to 3--year, 17.6 million extension

  • Eagles bring back center Jason Kelce with one-year extension Story

  • Eagles re-sign Defensive End Brandon Graham to 3-year extension worth $40 million: Story

  • Kicker Jake Elliott re-sign with Eagles
  • Long snapper Rick Lovato re-sign with Eagles


TRADES
  • DeSean Jackson coming back to Philadelphia Eagles: Story
  • Source: Eagles sending Michael Bennett to Patriots in trade: Story

FREE AGENT DEPARTURES
  • Stefen Wisniewski tweets he's no "longer an Eagle:"
  • LB Jordan Hicks plans to sign with Cardinals: Story
  • Safety and team captain Chris Maragos released

Other transactions
  • Eagles place 2nd-round tender on Nate Sudfeld
  • Rodney McLeod restructures contract
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsnfldesean jacksonaction news sportsnflfootballphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Nick Foles writes thank you note to Philly, Eagles fans
Eagles, Malik Jackson agree to 3-year contract
6abc Sports Flash Weekly Webisodes
Source: Ex-Eagles LB Hicks plans to join Cards
TOP STORIES
Nick Foles writes thank you note to Philly, Eagles fans
Crash involving tanker truck, 2 SUVs on I-95 in Chester
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
Manafort given more than 3.5 years of extra prison time
Man dies in triple shooting outside of North Philly sports bar
Hawaii flight prices fall as Southwest enters the market
Eagles, Malik Jackson agree to 3-year contract
Show More
2 rescued after car crashes off Kelly Drive
Man saves dog from burning house
3-story building collapses in Nigeria with children inside
Alex Trebek returns to "Jeopardy!" following cancer announcement
SEPTA transit officers back on the job following strike
More TOP STORIES News