Philadelphia Eagles 2019 offseason tracker

The 2019 NFL calendar is underway and the Eagles have been busy resetting the roster. We've compiled the team's moves in one handy-dandy link with most recent moves at the top.
FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
- Eagles, left tackle Peters agree to new contract: Story
- Philadelphia Eagles, Malik Jackson agree to 3-year contract:Story
- Eagles, guard Isaac Seumalo agree to 3--year, 17.6 million extension
- Eagles bring back center Jason Kelce with one-year extension Story
- Eagles re-sign Defensive End Brandon Graham to 3-year extension worth $40 million: Story
- Kicker Jake Elliott re-sign with Eagles
- Long snapper Rick Lovato re-sign with Eagles
TRADES
- DeSean Jackson coming back to Philadelphia Eagles: Story
🔥DeSean Jackson Fired Up confirming return to Eagles on his Instagram— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) March 11, 2019
“Back in Philly! Gotta get back to where I started... we gonna rock that 10 mode, we gonna get back to the 10!”
📸 via @DeSeanJackson11@6abc #Eagles #DeSeanJackson pic.twitter.com/c8Aaq0WKLY
- Source: Eagles sending Michael Bennett to Patriots in trade: Story
FREE AGENT DEPARTURES
- Stefen Wisniewski tweets he's no "longer an Eagle:"
I am no longer an Eagle. Thanks to all my teammates-especially the OL and bible study guys-it was truly a special group. I will cherish my memories from our Super Bowl Season as long as I live. And thanks to the city of Philly-whose passion and gratitude are the reason why— Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) March 12, 2019
- Nick Foles signing with Jacksonville Jaguars for 4-years, $88 million, per reports: Story | | Foles says goodbye to Philly
- LB Jordan Hicks plans to sign with Cardinals: Story
- Safety and team captain Chris Maragos released
Other transactions
- Eagles place 2nd-round tender on Nate Sudfeld
- Rodney McLeod restructures contract