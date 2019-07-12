sports flash

Phillies second half predictions

By
Will the Phillies make the postseason and is Gabe Kapler's job on the line? Ducis and Jeff debate the biggest storylines affecting the team as the Phillies enter second-half play in this week's 6abc Sports Flash.

Vote in this week's poll question below.
MLB second-half preview: Answering baseball's biggest questions
With the season officially resuming tonight, we look at the contenders, the train wrecks, the trade deadline and more.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphiaphilliesbryce harpersports flash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Arrieta to pitch while Phillies evaluate elbow
SPORTS FLASH
SPORTS FLASH VOTE: Will 76ers be better than last year?
SPORTS FLASH VOTE: Will Jimmy Butler stay with 76ers?
SPORTS FLASH VOTE: Like what the 76ers did in Draft?
6abc SPORTS FLASH VOTE: Who got better end in Wentz deal?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID pregnant woman, 9-year-old son killed in flash flooding
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Mount Laurel
Storm destroys long-running family business, part of roadway
Police: Carjacker dies after being chased down by parents
Video: Officer plows down woman in municipal parking lot
House passes bill to extend 9/11 fund through 2090
Crews move tractor trailer hanging over edge of I-295 overpass
Show More
VIDEO: Hero cop rescues five teens from storm drain
Pa. Turnpike EB reopens close to 9 hours later
Device leads to shutdown of Philly airport's baggage room
Guardsman dramatically intercepts drug-loaded submarine: VIDEO
Once-banned magnets landing kids in the hospital
More TOP STORIES News