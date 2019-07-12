Vote in this week's poll question below.
Phillies second half predictions
Will the Phillies make the postseason and is Gabe Kapler's job on the line? Ducis and Jeff debate the biggest storylines affecting the team as the Phillies enter second-half play in this week's 6abc Sports Flash.
Vote in this week's poll question below.
Vote in this week's poll question below.
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphiaphilliesbryce harpersports flash
sportssouth philadelphiaphilliesbryce harpersports flash
SPORTS FLASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More