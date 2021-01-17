Sunday night's Philadelphia 76ers-Oklahoma City Thunder game postponed

🚨Sources tell @6abc the Sixers do NOT have any positive cases to report right now



The #Sixers game is postponed against Oklahoma City because there is ongoing contract tracing due to a COVID-19 related issue involving a recent opponent the Sixers played @6abc https://t.co/4cBXzVsDs3 pic.twitter.com/WRqEmscFhY — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 17, 2021

PHILADELPHIA -- Sunday night's Philadelphia 76ers-Oklahoma City Thunder game has been postponed, the NBA announced.Due to ongoing contact tracing within the Sixers, the team does not have the required eight players available to proceed.The contact tracing is connected to Saturday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and 6abc's Jeff Skversky.The Sixers had four players -- Mike Scott, Joel Embiid, Seth Curry and Vincent Poirier -- stay home for this weekend's road trip, which means at least six players are in contact tracing protocols.They are next scheduled to host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.