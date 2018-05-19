SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt to pay for funerals of school shooting victims

EMBED </>More Videos

J.J. Watt to personally pay for funerals of all Santa Fe High School shooting victims

SANTA FE, Texas (WPVI) --
As Santa Fe, Texas mourns 10 lives lost in a school shooting, one prominent member of the Houston area community is reaching into his pockets to ease things for victims' families in the aftermath.

The Houston Texans confirmed Friday night that star defensive end J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of all the victims in the tragedy.

Nine students and a teacher were reportedly shot and killed in the halls of the high school.

Earlier Friday, Watt tweeted in response to the killings with only two words.

Watt has been active in the surrounding community since he was drafted by Houston in 2011. Most notably, he started a fundraiser last August that raised more than $37 million for those affected by the flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

The Texans released this statement:

"On behalf of the Texans organization, we are saddened by the tragic events at Sante Fe High School this morning and extend our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected. We are grateful for the brave first responders, law enforcement officials and medical personnel. The Texans family will continue to pray for our neighbors."

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSanta Fe High School shootingHouston Texansjj wattSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Students graduate from Texas school where shooting killed 10
Family of Santa Fe shooting victim Jared Black pens open letter
Student recalls acts of heroism during Santa Fe HHS shooting
J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors at hospital
Kelly Clarkson gets emotional for Santa Fe at Billboards
More Santa Fe High School shooting
SPORTS
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News