SANTA FE, Texas (WPVI) --As Santa Fe, Texas mourns 10 lives lost in a school shooting, one prominent member of the Houston area community is reaching into his pockets to ease things for victims' families in the aftermath.
The Houston Texans confirmed Friday night that star defensive end J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of all the victims in the tragedy.
Nine students and a teacher were reportedly shot and killed in the halls of the high school.
Earlier Friday, Watt tweeted in response to the killings with only two words.
Absolutely horrific.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2018
Watt has been active in the surrounding community since he was drafted by Houston in 2011. Most notably, he started a fundraiser last August that raised more than $37 million for those affected by the flooding from Hurricane Harvey.
The Texans released this statement:
"On behalf of the Texans organization, we are saddened by the tragic events at Sante Fe High School this morning and extend our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected. We are grateful for the brave first responders, law enforcement officials and medical personnel. The Texans family will continue to pray for our neighbors."
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps