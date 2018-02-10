Sports

The city breaks down the numbers of the Eagles Parade

EMBED <>More Videos

The city breaks down the numbers of the Eagles Parade. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on February 10, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The city of Philadelphia is still recovering from the Eagles Super Bowl Parade, and what officials believe was the biggest crowd ever assembled for an event in the city.

City leaders did not have any estimates as to crowd size for the parade, and they say they are skeptical of a report published Friday that had the number 700,000 based on pictures.

The city said nearly 60 tons of trash has been collected post-parade.

They say that was the most trash collected after a major event.

EMBED More News Videos

Police: 2 stabbed, officer assaulted during Eagles' parade. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 12:30pm on February 9, 2018.



SEPTA has also released its preliminary figures, estimating some 395,000 rides on the Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford Line, and another 65,000 to 80,000 on Regional Rail.

As for the parade's price tag, the amount to be paid by the Eagles and the amount to be paid by taxpayers is still being worked out.

RELATED: Some 'hiccups,' but Philadelphia officials say Eagles parade a success

null
Related topics:
sportsseptaphilly newseagles paradephiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chester police investigating violent confrontation involving officer
Firefighters pull man from burning Roxborough home
Sixers clinch playoff spot with win over Milwaukee
Police searching for missing woman with autism
Center City store employee allegedly groped by homeless man
2 shot at alleged speakeasy in Frankford
No Powerball winner; jackpot jumps to $550M
Show More
Selection Sunday: Villanova seeded No. 6, Temple seeded No. 11
Police seek woman in relation to Nordstrom thefts
Heavy fire damages home in Collingdale
3-year-old mosque attack victim mourned: 'It's been really tough'
Things you didn't know about St. Patrick
More TOP STORIES News