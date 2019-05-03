The Sixers, The Big 4, and The City of Brotherly Love

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bryce Harper took the field at Citizen's Bank Park Friday afternoon wearing a grey, city version Harper #3 Sixers jersey.It's a common sight these days. Athletes from all of Philadelphia's professional sports teams are showing their support for the team that is two wins away from the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals.As the Phillies get set to take on the Washington Nationals in a three-game series, they are still talking about what a blast they had Thursday night as they ventured across the street to take in Game 3 of the Sixers and Raptors.Nearly half the team occupied a suite, with Rhys Hoskins joining Flyers star James van Riemsdyk and Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz at center court to ring the bell.It was the ultimate show of the Sixers playoff hashtag: #PhilaUnite. Hoskins told me it's important for all the athletes in this city to support each other. He said he also wanted to get a taste of a playoff atmosphere in Philadelphia!Gabe Kapler added that, yes, taking in a playoff game can translate from one sports to another: the playoffs, a carrot dangling in front of them, and being a part of the Sixers playoff run, or the Eagles Super Bowl run, or Villanova's title run, serves as the perfect motivation for his young baseball team.