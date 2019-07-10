USWNT to celebrate World Cup win with ticker-tape-parade in NYC

New York City will hold a ticker-tape parade Wednesday morning for the Women's World Cup champions.The United States team will be honored with a parade up the stretch of Broadway known as the Canyon of Heroes starting at 9:30 a.m.This will be back-to-back parades for the US Women's National Team.New York City threw a ticker-tape parade for them after their 2015 World Cup victory.There are only a relative few non-New York sports teams to get this honor in Lower Manhattan.The USWNT returned from France with medals around their necks and trophy in hand after their win Sunday over the Netherlands.In our area, fans have been out, snapping up World Champion t-shirts.The Action Cam captured some fans getting their gear at Dicks Sporting Goods in King of Prussia.Ahead of the parade, the team visited Good Morning America.Coach Jill Ellis and players described how special this experience is and how special their team is."They are incredible soccer players, but they're even better people. I think it's actually the bond they had with each other that gave us such a force when we stepped on the field. I mean, they are incredible individuals, but they are a force," Ellis exclaimed.Rose Lavelle added, "I think it's been such a long journey for all of us to get here, and this team has always inspired me, but now to be able to step on the field with people that inspire me- it's a whole different story."New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to honor the team at City Hall following the parade