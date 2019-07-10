USWNTparade

USWNT to celebrate World Cup win with ticker-tape-parade in NYC

By
New York City will hold a ticker-tape parade Wednesday morning for the Women's World Cup champions.

The United States team will be honored with a parade up the stretch of Broadway known as the Canyon of Heroes starting at 9:30 a.m.

This will be back-to-back parades for the US Women's National Team.

New York City threw a ticker-tape parade for them after their 2015 World Cup victory.

There are only a relative few non-New York sports teams to get this honor in Lower Manhattan.

The USWNT returned from France with medals around their necks and trophy in hand after their win Sunday over the Netherlands.

In our area, fans have been out, snapping up World Champion t-shirts.

The Action Cam captured some fans getting their gear at Dicks Sporting Goods in King of Prussia.

Ahead of the parade, the team visited Good Morning America.

Coach Jill Ellis and players described how special this experience is and how special their team is.

"They are incredible soccer players, but they're even better people. I think it's actually the bond they had with each other that gave us such a force when we stepped on the field. I mean, they are incredible individuals, but they are a force," Ellis exclaimed.

Rose Lavelle added, "I think it's been such a long journey for all of us to get here, and this team has always inspired me, but now to be able to step on the field with people that inspire me- it's a whole different story."

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to honor the team at City Hall following the parade
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsworld cupparadesocceru.s. & worlduswntparade
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
USWNTPARADE
PHOTOS: US Women's World Cup Parade
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Driver surrenders in N.J. hit-and-run that killed teen
Police: Man barricades himself inside house after crashing stolen SUV
2 shot in Logan; gunman at large
AccuWeather: Hot Today, Oppressive Tomorrow With Spotty Downpours
2 teens critical following shooting in West Philly
14 arrested, 8 kilos of drugs seized in Kensington bust
Police search for 60 teens seen looting South Street Walgreens
Show More
3 sought for stealing $60,000 in cash from Bensalem home
Hollywood icon Rip Torn dies at 88, rep says
End of the Road: Volkswagen to stop producing Beetle vehicle this week
Police: Man's body found in Southwest Philadelphia field
Police: Unknown man punches woman in face, tells her to get in his car
More TOP STORIES News