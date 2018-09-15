HIGH SCHOOL HUDDLE

Neshaminy crushes Council Rock North in their Conference opener

Neshaminy crushes Council Rock North in the Suburban One Conference opener and other playoff implications on the line.
Jeff Skversky has it all covered in this week's High School Huddle.

Check out our entire High School Huddle Scoreboard.

We're looking ahead to Week 4 and we need your help! Go HERE to vote for Game of the Week.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
