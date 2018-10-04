NFL EXPERT PICKS

Who wins Vikings-Eagles, other NFC East contests in Week 5

Ducis Rodgers and Action News anchors Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams tell you what will happen in this week's Eagles game and how the standings will look on Tuesday.

By , Jeff Skversky and Maggie Kent
After a 2-1 week, Ducis Rodgers takes on Action News at 4 co-anchors Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams to pick the score and winner of this week's Eagles game and the other matchups that will impact the NFC East standings.

Week 5 NFC East Matchups
Vikings at Eagles, 4:25 p.m.
Giants at Panthers, 1 p.m.
Cowboys at Texans, 8:20 p.m.
Redskins at Saints, 8:15 p.m. (Monday)

