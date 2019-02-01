Youth sports referee shortage blamed on toxic parents

In California they're dealing with a pretty serious shortage of high school referees.Why? Well, according to a new report, it has nothing to do with the players or the game, but the toxic grown-ups.Some adults are creating a contentious environment for their kids from the sidelines.The National Federation of State High School Associations says there's now an alarming shortage of refs because of the lack of sportsmanship and civility on the part of parents and coaches.The executive director says the yelling, the screaming, the berating of the refs is humiliating, annoying and toxic for everyone, especially the kids.And for what they're getting paid, many of the refs say it just isn't worth it.-----