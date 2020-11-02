Electrical fire at Spring Garden high-rise apartment building forces residents out into the cold

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire in the basement of a hi-rise apartment building in Spring Garden caused evacuations early Monday morning,

The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. at the building located at 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officials said when firefighters arrived, they found an electrical fire in the basement of the building.

The building was evacuated, leaving several occupants outside in the cold waiting for SEPTA buses for temporary shelter.

The Red Cross has been called to the scene.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
