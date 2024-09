1 taken to hospital after crash involving fire truck in Spring Garden

1 taken to hospital after crash involving fire truck in Spring Garden

1 taken to hospital after crash involving fire truck in Spring Garden

1 taken to hospital after crash involving fire truck in Spring Garden

1 taken to hospital after crash involving fire truck in Spring Garden

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire truck and a car were involved in a crash on Friday morning in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the scene around 10:30 a.m. at 11th and Spring Garden streets.

The crash involved Ladder 1 of the Philadelphia Fire Department. The car involved had significant damage to its front end.

Officials tell us a civilian involved in the wreck was taken to the hospital.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of this crash.