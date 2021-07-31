crime

Several victims targeted in Spring Garden crime spree Saturday morning

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people are in police custody after a Saturday morning crime spree in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police tell Action News the spree started around 2 a.m. in the city's Spring Garden section.

Officials say one adult and three juvenile suspects assaulted and robbed three people near 17th Street and Callowhill Street, 17th Street and Spring Garden Street and 1 Franklin Boulevard.

Police say they immediately responded to the area and found the four suspects near 20th Street and Brandywine Street.

The four alleged suspects are facing several charges.

All three victims are expected to be okay.
