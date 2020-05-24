46-year-old man shot seven times in the leg: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting Saturday in the Spring Garden section.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 600 block of North 12th Street.

Police say a 46-year-old man was shot seven times in his legs. The man whose identity is unknown, was taken to Jefferson Hospital listed in stable condition.

Police say an arrest was made and recovered a weapon.
