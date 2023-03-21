Sprinkled Sweetness is a tasty dessert destination off South Street

At Sprinkled Sweetness, you can taste the sweetness of cupcakes and other desserts and then learn how to make them.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Owner Tatiana Wingate opened Sprinkled Sweetness in 2021. But she's been baking custom cakes since she was 19.

The owner learned to love baking from her grandmother at age 7 and learned the science of baking when she went to culinary school.

Now she brings that passion to her new project just off South Street. After running a cottage business out of her home for more than a decade she decided to buy her own place when demand necessitated a bigger space.

The location allowed her enough room to expand her business from custom cakes to everyday cupcakes and cookies for walk-in guests.

It also opened the door for classes and date night events. She offers regular classes for kids, adults and seasoned bakers looking to reach the next level.

She also has date night dessert tastings where she serves a four-course dessert menu for those looking for a night out.

Upcoming events:

Buttercream Piping and Flowers Class - Friday, March 24, 6-7:30 p.m.

Dessert Date Night - Saturday, March 25 reservations start at 5 p.m.

Kid's Easter Cupcake Workshop - Saturday, April 1-3 p.m.

Intro to Cake Decorating - Sunday, April 2, 2-5 p.m.

Sprinkled Sweetness | Facebook | Instagram

510 South 5th Street Suite 3, Philadelphia, PA 19147