If you're looking for some great Irish food and beer - look no further!

Top 6: Where to keep the Irish pride going all month long

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're looking to keep the Irish pride going all month long, we've got you covered.

Paddy Whacks Irish Sports Pub on South Street is known by the younger crowd as a popular late-night hangout.

They provide live music or a DJ Thursday through Sunday, so there's never a problem packing the room!

I made a pit stop for lunch, with the ham and cabbage with fresh pineapple being my first bite. Next came some classic shepherd's pie, and sliding into 3rd was a twist on the classic dish. For dessert, you should spring for and Irish coffee or an espresso martini.

Moriarty's Irish Pub and Restaurant in Midtown Village sits in a building that was erected in 1830. So, in addition to sipping a beer at a bar that holds a little chunk of history, you can chow down on some Irish staples, burgers, and wings.

at McGillin's Olde Ale House, (also known as the oldest pub in Philadelphia) they are always celebrating something!

Green beer is on the menu through March and specialty cocktails are always kept on rotation, so it felt right to begin with an Irish potato martini.

I sampled corned beef and cabbage with a sweet slice of soda bread and some crispy fish and chips.

Make sure you also spring for their most famous non-Irish dish, the mile-high meatloaf topped with ginormous onion rings.

Be sure to check out Part 1: Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Philadelphia.