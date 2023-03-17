Top 6: Celebrate St. Paddy's Day in Philadelphia

Happy St. Patrick's Day! If you are looking for a spot to celebrate in Philadelphia, here are a few great options.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Looking for a spot to celebrate St. Paddy's Day in Philadelphia? We've got you covered.

The Black Sheep has been serving up beer and Irish pub grub near Rittenhouse Square since 1999.

The three-story building is a cozy, welcoming escape from the big city, and the food is just as comforting.

The bangers and mash are smothered in onion gravy. They put some work into the lamb chops, letting them marinate overnight, and they fall right off the bone.

Their shepherd's pie is also made with a twist, using beef instead of lamb.

Fado Irish Pub opened in 1996 on 15th and Locust streets.

"Fado" is Gaelic for the phrase "long ago," and the name was chosen because this bar was meant to tell the story of what real Dublin Pubs have to offer.

Come here for a cold beer in a dark room, and of course, a good time.

Fergie's Pub on 12th and Sansom is a TV-free hangout with open mic nights, quizzos, and traditional Irish music sets any day of the week, so there's no doubt that you'll always be entertained!

And, if you're lucky, you'll get to chat with the man, the myth, the legend, and former Dubliner...Fergie himself!

The fish and chips are made with a Sly Fox Helles Lager batter, there's also some Guinness beef stew, and a traditional Irish breakfast with beans, sausage, black and white pudding, rashers, fried bread and tomatoes, and two eggs sunny side up.

Happy celebrating!