PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was stabbed to death inside a Rite Aid store in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday night in the 200 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

Police have the suspect in custody and have recovered the knife used in the homicide.

No other injuries were reported.