North Philly stabbing suspect caught on video wearing caution tape

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a stabbing in North Philadelphia who was wearing caution tape.Police believe the man seen in surveillance video stabbed a 26-year-old man in the 2700 block of North Hemberger Street around 11 a.m. Monday.The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.The suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing a white t- shirt with a "Captain Louie Junior" logo, dark-colored pants, and yellow caution tape wrapped around his waist.Anyone with information should call police.