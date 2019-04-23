North Philly stabbing suspect caught on video wearing caution tape

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a stabbing in North Philadelphia who was wearing caution tape.

Police believe the man seen in surveillance video stabbed a 26-year-old man in the 2700 block of North Hemberger Street around 11 a.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing a white t- shirt with a "Captain Louie Junior" logo, dark-colored pants, and yellow caution tape wrapped around his waist.

Anyone with information should call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaphilly newsstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News