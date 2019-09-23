Stabbing under investigation in Norristown, Pennsylvania

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning.

The Action Cam was at the intersection of Airy Street and Haws Avenue in Norristown as investigators searched for clues.

Initial reports indicate the stabbing happened at 2:30 a.m.

We are still working to get information on the victim's condition, and what led to the stabbing.
