Standoff ends in Allentown, residents can return home

By
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A standoff with gunfire prompted police in Allentown to advise nearby residents to stay inside their homes early Thursday morning.

It began around midnight Thursday and ended five hours later.

Residents said they have heard dozens of shots coming from an apartment building on the 700 block of North Meadow Street.

SWAT was called in along with a large police presence. Surrounding streets were shut down.

Allentown police were asking residents to stay inside their homes from the area east of 4th Street, south of Greenleaf Street, and north of Tilghman Street, all the way to the Jordan Creek.



Just before 5 a.m., residents of the apartment building were told the standoff was over and they could return to their homes.

It is unclear what led up to the standoff.

No injuries have been reported at this time and there is no word on the condition of the shooter.

