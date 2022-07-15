feel good

At Cheltenham High School, football is everything for this mother and son duo

Star Wright is a star linebacker and TE for the Philadelphia Phantomz. At Cheltenham High School, she gets to coach her son Kion.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Football is everything for this mother and son duo

WYNCOTE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On the field, Star Wright is a star linebacker and tight end for the Philadelphia Phantomz, a team she found out about a dozen years ago.

"'There's a women's professional football team.' I'm like, 'Never heard of it.' He's like, 'You should try out.' I'm like, 'When're tryouts?' He says, 'Tomorrow!' So I tried out and I've been playing ever since," recalled Wright.

And she's not just playing. On the sideline at Cheltenham High School, you can call Star Wright coach. She coaches a team of aspiring players, including her son Kion Wright.

That's right, Kion is a star in his own right. He's a decorated defensive end for the Panthers, and his mom is his position coach.



"I don't know any other recruit who has their mom coaching them," said Kion.

"When I first came here to Cheltenham even before Kion got here, Coach Troy introduced me as the new coach, and they're all looking at me like: coach what? Cheerleading?" recalled Star. "And then I had to run down my credentials."

Under his mom's tutelage, Kion has garnered 20 Division I scholarship offers from schools like Penn State, Ole Miss, and Virginia Tech, among others. But don't think this will be the end for this dynamic duo.

"So, our new goal? It's to coach him at every level he plays. So, college, I'll be creeping around seeing where I can get in where I fit in. And even at the next level after that. That's my plan," said Star.

Kion says he dreams of playing on Sundays with the pros with his mom right by his side.

Kion Wright / Star Wright



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmontgomery countyfootballfamilyhigh school sportsfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Here's what's happening down at the shore this weekend
Philly students get hands-on experience about working in medicine
NJ mom regrets giving toddler yogurt in backseat in viral video
Hydrants with weights behind knee - Today's Tip
TOP STORIES
Woman critically injured after trying to save kids from ocean
Ivana Trump dies at 73
Exactly what are the Philadelphia Flyers doing to get better?
19-year-old shot multiple times at SEPTA station in Center City
Fake utility worker scammed 93-year-old man in his own home
School mourns teen girl killed after motorcycle hits minivan
New Philly-based food delivery app helps compare time, speed
Show More
'Classic type of vaccine': FDA approves new COVID-19 shot from Novavax
Carjacking suspect arrested after multi-vehicle crash in Fairhill
Here's what's happening down at the shore this weekend
Teen girl charged with murder in deadly attack on 73-year-old
Federal prosecutor: Pa. dentist confessed to wife's safari death
More TOP STORIES News