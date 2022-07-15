At Cheltenham High School, football is everything for this mother and son duo

Kion Wright / Star Wright

WYNCOTE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On the field, Star Wright is a star linebacker and tight end for the Philadelphia Phantomz, a team she found out about a dozen years ago."'There's a women's professional football team.' I'm like, 'Never heard of it.' He's like, 'You should try out.' I'm like, 'When're tryouts?' He says, 'Tomorrow!' So I tried out and I've been playing ever since," recalled Wright.And she's not just playing. On the sideline at Cheltenham High School, you can call Star Wright coach. She coaches a team of aspiring players, including her son Kion Wright.That's right, Kion is a star in his own right. He's a decorated defensive end for the Panthers, and his mom is his position coach."I don't know any other recruit who has their mom coaching them," said Kion."When I first came here to Cheltenham even before Kion got here, Coach Troy introduced me as the new coach, and they're all looking at me like: coach what? Cheerleading?" recalled Star. "And then I had to run down my credentials."Under his mom's tutelage, Kion has garnered 20 Division I scholarship offers from schools like Penn State, Ole Miss, and Virginia Tech, among others. But don't think this will be the end for this dynamic duo."So, our new goal? It's to coach him at every level he plays. So, college, I'll be creeping around seeing where I can get in where I fit in. And even at the next level after that. That's my plan," said Star.Kion says he dreams of playing on Sundays with the pros with his mom right by his side.